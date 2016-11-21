Edmonton playwright brings tragic piece of local history to the stage

An Edmonton playwright is shedding light on a dark and little-known chapter in the city’s history.

Darrin Hagen’s new production, Witch Hunt at the Strand, documents the tragic story of 10 men in Edmonton’s theatre scene in 1942 who were rounded up and charged with "gross indecency"

Their crime? Being gay.

The men were sentenced to hard labour at the Prince Albert penitentiary, and most were never heard from again.

Hagen, who runs Edmonton’s Queer History Bus Tour, dug through piles of documents in the Alberta Provincial Archives to piece together one of the few recordings of the city's LGBTQ history before the decriminalization of homosexuality.

“Gay men and women were invisible, and they moved like ghosts through society until they got caught,” Hagen said.

He based the play on actual court transcripts and debuted it as an hour-long piece for the 2015 Fringe festival.

His expanded 90-minute version will premier next week through Workshop West Playwrights’ Theatre.

The arrests created a “hysteria” in Edmonton in the summer of 1942, at a time when men were lining up in the streets to enlist in the army and the construction of the Alaska Highway brought thousands of American soldiers to Edmonton.

“You’ve got this downtown Edmonton that’s literally flooded with men. And then suddenly this scandal hits,” Hagen said.

“The language used by the media was shocking and really inflammatory, and made it seem like there was this ring of vice, this network of perverts, that stretched from here all the way to Vancouver and all points in between.”

Soon, hundreds of people were implicated in the investigation that centred on a small group of men.

“It was literally a witch hunt. It spiralled out of control,” Hagen said.

While the events might seem like they are buried in a distant past, Hagen said they have parallels to the present.

He warned it's dangerous to be complacent about the progress that has been fought and won in the years since.

“These rights are brand new,” Hagen said. “And if we are not vigilant, these rights can disappear with the stroke of a pen.”