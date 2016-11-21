Edmonton police not meeting target response times

Edmonton police isn't responding to high-priority calls as fast as it would like, a police commission meeting heard Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has set a target of responding to 80 per cent of high-priority calls within seven minutes, but year-to-date figures in a report presented at the commission meeting show performance over the first three quarters of 2016 was 71.5 per cent.

That target is still better than what was reported in 2015, when the response-rate was 70.2 per cent over the same time-frame.

Response time goals haven't been met because of limited resources, said EPS Chief Rod Knecht.

“It's a challenge for us,” he said. “We've got finite resources; we're not getting an increase in resources, the city does continue to grow, even though we're going through this economic trough.”

The EPS downtown division has the strongest performance — 88.9 per cent — which can be attributed to its low travel distances and grid-based road design.

By contrast, the southwest division responded to high-priority calls just 49.5 per cent of the time within seven minutes – a fact that can be attributed to geography.

Southwest division officers have to travel longer-than-typical distances from headquarters and often cross the river for calls, the commission heard.

However, Knecht said low-resources are also affecting low-priority calls. That includes break and enters reported by residents returning home from holidays or from work.

It can also take a while for officers who are busy with high-priority calls to show up, Knecht added.