What Calgary can teach Edmonton about increasing city hall security

When the City of Calgary first installed metal detectors for its council chambers, Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra remembers having to bring a citizen a glass of water because she was told to throw out her water bottle before entering.

“After that, we both learned there’s water supplied to people in the gallery,” Carra said. “Outside of that, I haven’t heard anything negative from the public.”

Next week, Edmonton city council will debate heightening security measures in council chambers, a contentious issue that would see metal detectors, bag searches and a glass barrier between councillors and the public.

The City of Calgary implemented such measures more than a year ago, so Metro asked Calgary city councillors to provide some insight on what Edmonton can expect.

Carra, who opposed the measures at the time, said there haven’t been any disruptions from public since implementing the new measures.

“It’s honestly been pretty low impact from council’s perspective,” he said.

But some Edmonton city councillors are concerned.

Coun. Scott McKeen has said he’s always admired city hall’s openness when compared to the Alberta Legislature Building.

“I know of no incidents we’ve ever had there and, yes, there is some risk,” he said. “But taking some risk, as they say, is the most Edmonton thing you can do.”

According to a once-private City of Edmonton report, the emotional but non-violent taxi protest was mentioned by security consultants when they conducted the review.

Calgary Coun. Druh Farrel said she hasn’t noticed anything different with the new measures.

“It’s important to have a balance, where the public can still feel like they can access council chambers,” she said. “But the people who work in council should also feel safe.”

But it won’t protect city staff from people intending to do “real” harm, she added.

“We do, from time to time, have unusual characters that make a raucous,” she said. “That’s more what it’s protecting us from than anyone who’s doing real harm.”

The report said buying four portable metal detectors would cost about $40,000. Estimated costs for the glass barrier would range from about $14,000 to $85,000, depending on which option is approved.