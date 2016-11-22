Edmonton company calls it quits for second downtown mega bar

Edmonton’s latest mega bar proposal is now mega gone, after the company proposing it withdrew its appeal to redevelop the former home of Mother’s Market.

Urban Sparq, which sought to turn the defunct flea market into a 1,400-seat nightclub, wouldn’t say why it chose to withdraw the appeal.

Brendan Crooks, a senior manager with the company, said in a statement that Urban Sparq “remains disappointed” with the city’s decision to deny its application.

“Edmonton’s downtown is the perfect location for live event venues like those in the central districts of other large, vibrant North American cities,” he said. “The event centre would have added a live entertainment venue in Edmonton’s downtown core.”

It’s the second time Urban Sparq has withdrawn an appeal over a city decision.

Earlier this month, the company declared it won’t be opening a mega-bar it once proposed downtown, located on 104 Street and 102 Avenue.

At the time, Downtown Community League President Chris Buyze said Urban Sparq didn’t consult the community over the 104 Street proposal.

That can also be said for the Mother’s Market site, he added.

“Respecting the zoning that’s in place would be good for the community,” he said. “Hopefully if there is an application somewhere else, they approach the community for feedback.”

In August, the city ruled both locations would “materially interfere with or affect the use, enjoyment or value of neighbouring properties.”

Buyze said the zoning for the area generally permits space for up to 200 people, though exceptions can be made through proper consultation.

Residents said the size of the Mother’s Market site was particularly concerning, he added.

“I can not think of another bar in the entire city that is that large,” he said. “We’ve had lots of bars and pubs and pubs open downtown, and most of them have been respectful of the zoning.