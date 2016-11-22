Farm Fair beauty product vendor to be deported

An Israeli woman is being deported after she was caught illegally selling beauty products at Farm Fair, according to the Canada Border Service Agency.



Adi Gruenwald was arrested Nov. 10 for allegedly selling items at the fair – which runs concurrently with the Canadian Finals Rodeo – without authorization to work in Canada.



According to border services, Gruenwald entered Canada in July 2016 on a six-month tourist visa. She was the subject of an immigration warrant originating in Saskatchewan before coming to Alberta.



CBSA spokesperson Elise Gaetz said in an e-mail that it is "not uncommon" to encounter suspected illegal workers at public events.



“The decision to remove someone from Canada is not taken lightly,” she said. “The (Immigration and Refugee Protection Act) states that removal orders must be enforced as soon as possible. The CBSA is firmly committed to doing so.”



In some cases, employers could also be charged under the act.



A vendor that worked near Gruenwald at Farm Fair said she was selling skincare products.



A spokesperson for Northlands, which runs the event, said the woman was working for a private vendor in the RAM Country Marketplace at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and that it is up to each vendor to staff its tables at the marketplace.

