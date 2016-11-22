Wild bunny population in Edmonton grew five times in over two decades

Edmonton's wild rabbit population has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two decades and isn't hopping away any time soon.



John Wood, dean of faculty of natural sciences at The King's University in Edmonton, has been conducting a population and behaviour study of wild jack rabbits in the area since 1992.



According to his research, there were just less than 500 jack rabbits in the city in 1992; today there are more than 2,500.



“The rise of population has to do with the relatively mild winters that we've had,” said Wood.



A lack of predators in the city has made the city's population of wild rabbits considerably higher than that of the surrounding rural areas, he said.



“If you just reduce the mortality rate by predation or by accident – just reduce that a little bit – and that population is going to explode,” he said.



“Mathematically, it will increase very, very quickly.”



Another reason why the wild bunny population has grown might have to do with a decrease in domesticated bunnies on the streets.



In August, the City Ford Dealership on St. Albert Trail in the north-end was facing a bunny-crisis.



Around 250 domesticated rabbits that came from a nearby farm were rescued by the All Sizes Rabbit Rescue Society.



Wild jack rabbits have started returning to the area ever since the domestic bunnies were rescued, said Blane Klack, founder of the Society.



Klack said domestic rabbits usually displace wild rabbits by depleting their resources.



There are still 150 to 200 domestic rabbits that have been released by their owners on the streets of Edmonton, he added.



With the growth in the jackrabbit population, residents are a lot more likely to encounter the furry creatures. According to Wood, people should not approach them, unless they're in serious danger.



“Their defence is being hidden and not moving at all,” he said. “A little subtle movement like that will set off a predator.”