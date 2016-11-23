Downtown Edmonton park proposal postponed
One landowner says they'd rather make a deal with the city than be forced to sell
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The city's push to expropriate land to build a downtown park was delayed Wednesday after one landowner said they’d rather pen a deal than be forced to sell.
Discussion on the park will come back to council Feb. 15.
Duncan Fraser, a senior planner with the city, is excited about the proposed green space.
He told a council committee Wednesday it could be home to a fenced-in dog park and cafés to accommodate growth in the core.
The park will be located near Jasper Ave and 106 Street, and is expected to be about 1.25 hectares in size to replace 18 lots.
Editors' Picks
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass
An open letter to Derek Fildebrandt from a thin-skinned woman