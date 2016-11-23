Edmonton city council re-opens debate over residential speed limits

Sonia Sobon says there are hundreds of cars cutting through her neighbourhood to avoid arterial roads, and it’s become so bad that children and seniors spend less time outside.

“The counts have been as high as 2,400 vehicles per day,” says Sobon, a resident of Newton, a community in northeast Edmonton, and a spokeswoman for a city group representing 21 neighbourhoods.

The urban planning committee heard Sobon’s concerns Wednesday over commuters shortcutting through Newton to avoid Yellowhead Trail, 118 Avenue and 50 Street

“I’ve watched it over the last number of years — the life being sucked out of what was once a healthy, thriving community.”

Part of the issue, Sobon said, is the speed at which cars are going, and advocates for lower limits scored a major win Wednesday — councillors voted to re-open the debate on reducing residential speed limits to 40 km/h.

Before that, the city will report back on what residents think about the idea.

Coun. Andrew Knack, who chairs the committee, said 40 km/h zones should be implemented city-wide if it chooses to go in that direction, rather than only seeing some communities adopt lower speeds.

“It’s all or nothing,” he said. “People like consistency — they don’t want to see 40 km/h in one area while another are is 50 km/h.”

In fact, the city found 73 communities expressed concerns over traffic safety in their neighbourhoods.

Sobon would like to see 40 km/h zones in Newton, which currently has posted speed limits of 50 km/h.