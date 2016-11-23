Iveson puzzled by Alberta’s decision to approve annexation to Beaumont
The province says the plan was studied in detail and complies with the Capital Region growth plan
Mayor Don Iveson is ticked by the Alberta government’s decision to give 580 hectares of contested Leduc County land to Beaumont.
The decision, which Iveson learned of Wednesday, saw Beaumont receive 21 quarter sections north of town and Edmonton none.
Edmonton was eyeing nine of those quarter sections.
Iveson said it’ll cost taxpayers more to have more government bodies develop that land, as the town will send sewage uphill to its system before sending it to the regional treatment plant.
But Alberta's Department of Municipal Affairs said in an email that the board studied the plan in detail, finding the annexation complies with the Capital Region growth plan.
