Misericordia opens new neonatal facility

The Misericordia Community Hospital has opened a new neonatal intensive care unit but some wonder whether it was the best investment for the aging facility.



The NICU was one of the areas of the west end hospital damaged in a 2013 flood, and officials used the renovation as an opportunity to redesign the space.



The old NICU had 15 beds arranged in two pods; the new one features 23 private rooms, including two rooms designed for twins.



“This will dramatically improve care. It will be healthier for babies than caring for them side by side in a large room,” said Gail Cameron, senior director operations for women’s and child health, in a release.



The total cost of repairing the care unit, plus the metal health unit that was also damaged in the flood, is $17.7 million.



Donna Wilson, a professor of nursing at the University of Alberta, said the extra beds are needed because the province set a birth record last year — almost 57,000 tiny Albertans were born, a 1.7 per cent increase over 2014.



And Wilson said the city’s existing NICUs, which treat babies in need of intensive medical treatment, are already “full to bursting,” due to a combination of older moms, more multiple births and malnourishment.



Still, she questions whether a new NICU in an aging facility is money well spent.



“It’s really difficult to hear that we’re just doing band aid after band aid after band aid” at the Misericordia, she said.



She points out that the debate over whether to replace the hospital has been going for over a decade.



Since then, more money has been spent on renovations than it would have cost to replace the building, she said.



Now, despite renovations to some areas she said most of the building is in poor repair. The problem doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, as the last provincial budget gave only $10-million to the Misericordia.



“I’m happy that there will be 23 families that have nice private rooms in the hospital,” Wilson said. “I just hope the elevator doesn’t quit going up to them, and the lights are on when they get there.”