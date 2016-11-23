Suspected arsonist arrested by Edmonton police

Edmonton police have arrested a male suspect in connection to a string of arsons on the south side.

A 23-year-old male was taken into custody Tuesday morning for allegedly setting off five fires in southwest Edmonton, police say.



The first incident of arson was reported Sunday morning, in an alley north of 109 Street and 51 Avenue, where resopnding officers located the “remnants of a small structure fire,” Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Tuesday.

On Monday, officers were called to the same area and located a Jeep that had been set on fire.

Early morning Tuesday, police said, officers returned to the same alley and found a fence and garbage had been set on fire.

Later on Tuesday, southwest officers patrolling the area spotted a pile of wood and shed on fire. A suspicious male was spotted leaving the area.



Officers arrested him without incident, police say.