Uni students raise concerns about deferred maintenance

Robyn Paches folds himself into a desk in the middle of a row of equally pint-sized seats in a classroom in the University of Alberta’s Tory building. “I’m a bigger guy, these desks are ridiculous,” he said, resting an arm on the small writing desk. The business student and Students’ Union vice-president of operations and finance is on a walk around campus to point out what $800-million in deferred maintenance means to students. That’s the amount the school estimates hasn’t been spent on maintaining things like science labs and buildings over the last few decades. “Deferred maintenance costs affects not only students but the entire campus community as a whole,” Paches said.

As he walks he points out lab facilities that don’t have modern equipment, cracks in the floor and wonky lighting.



While he admits it’s hard to get people worked up about things like infrastructure, he argues it’s an issue that warrants more attention.



“It’s difficult to host quality educational experiences when the physical space and infrastructure isn’t there to support it.”



Andrew Sharman, vice-president of facilities and operations, points to the Dentistry Pharmacy building as a building where only a few areas are now used because so much maintenance is required.



He adds that the buildings erected in Canada after the Second World War are known for being low quality, of which the U of A has many.



Sharman says that while university gets money from the government for capital projects and annual upkeep — the last budget dedicated $777 million to Alberta universities over five years for maintenance — it's not enough to deal with issues that have been put off for decades.



“In the '90s when there was a big downturn there was a lack of investment in deferred maintenance,” Sharman said.



“And then the province went through a time of boom when shiny new was nice, and probably people didn’t quite realize that it was as done at the expense of investing in what you already had.”