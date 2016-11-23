Whyte Ave. becoming right versus left poster zone
A few days after so-called 'alt-right' posters appear, a response from the left: 'Hey alt right, you've got the wrong idea about Whyte.'
Utility poles on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue are always choked with posters advertising upcoming punk shows, low-budget improv salons and the odd snake-oil salesperson.
But over the past few days the poles have become an increasingly loud conversation between the so-called 'alt-right' that has grown out of the Donald Trump rise to power in the United States, and the multiculturalism-loving left in a city some know as 'Redmonton.'
"Hey Alt Right — you've got the wrong idea about Whyte Ave.," reads one poster that has been pasted atop the alt-right posters that appeared earlier this week on Whyte Avenue.
Another reads, "It doesn't matter who you love, what you believe or how you identify — if you choose love over hate, then you belong here."
Police have told Metro they are aware of the alt-right signs but did not say if there was any action taken as a result of them.
