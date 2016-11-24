Athwal family wants answers from dental association

The father of Amber Athwal — the four-year-old Edmonton girl left with brain damage after a dental procedure — says the province’s dental college told him it won't release the results of an investigation into the incident that left his daughter injured.



“It’s stressful. That’s what we were waiting for,” Raman Athwal said of the report expected to be finished this week.



But, he said, the Alberta Dental Association and College told him last week his family wouldn't get to see it.



“Even in the poorest countries they investigate if something goes wrong. Now, here we are in Canada and they say no. Is this your system of delivering justice?”



Raman moved with his wife Arsh and their family to Canada from India in 2013.



Back in September, he took Amber, his oldest daughter, to have a routine dental procedure.



At some point things went wrong and Amber stopped breathing.



She was rushed to hospital, where she’s been ever since.



A few weeks later the association released a statement announcing dentists in the province would not longer be allowed to administer anesthesia and perform dental work on the same patient, as Amber’s dentist did.



The organization also started what chief executive officer Dr. Randall Croutze told Metro is a “wide-ranging” investigation into what happened with Amber.



He said he doesn’t know yet whether the family will get to see the results of the investigation, and the decision is not up to him.



“It depends upon what the results of the findings of the investigation are,” he said.



“We’re following a procedure that’s outlined in the Health Professions Act, in terms of how and when the information and under what situation it would be released.”



Health Minister Sarah Hoffman, who met with the family earlier this month, said in a statement that it’s important the association conducts a “fair and thorough" review.



“Amber’s family deserves to have answers to the questions they have asked.”