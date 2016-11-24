Feeling ... peckish? It's Edmonton's year of chicken as foul feast franchises open up

My first bite into the tender chicken leg at Nando's – grilled to perfection – creates nothing short of a spiritual awakening.



I'm glad I quit vegetarianism.



I was a die-hard veggie for over two years but recently abandoned my meat-free ways to hit Nando's — a chicken chain from South Africa that's globally famous for its peri-peri sauce on Portuguese-style chicken— which opened in Edmonton in February.



But Nando's isn't the only interesting, chicken-focused morsel arriving in Edmonton in 2016.



So, on a quest to rediscover my love for this most versatile of flavour-absorbing proteins, I set out to ask one simple question (while eating chicken, of course): I'm sold on poultry — but are Edmontonians?



Judging by the new entrants in the market, it seems so.



Last week, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened their first location in Western Canada in Edmonton, finally putting an end to KFC's big-chain monopoly on fried-chicken.



Popeyes is also one of the first big-chain, fried-chicken restaurants that serves halal fare.



Located in the Tamarack area of south-east Edmonton on 17 Street, people waited over two hours on Monday, opening day, to get a plate of Cajun-inspired fried chicken.



A bit earlier this year, Seoul Fried Chicken arrived close to Whyte Avenue, offering seven flavours of Asian-style fried chicken.



Owner Jake Lee purchases hundreds of chickens weekly from local Hutterites.



Growing demand for chicken might raise prices, but he's confident more and more people are going out to eat chicken, rather than beef or pork.



"It makes people happy,” he said. “Now that chicken has its chance, chicken will do well.”



Seoul Fried Chicken is busy around the clock, serving hungry students, officegoers and night-lifers in the area.



Matt Phillips, co-owner of Northern Chicken, a recently-opened fried-chicken joint on 124 Street called, echoes that sentiment.



“It's been a great year for chicken in Edmonton," Phillips said.



His restaurant focuses on southern-styled, buttermilk-soaked fried chicken (served with optional bourbon), while offering a hip-hop twist.



The place is buzzing each night, with customers jostling for space to dig into fried chicken, all while (while I visited) Notorious B.I.G. plays on the sound system.



But back to Nando's.



On weekends, the line-up at the joint, located just south of the Whitemud on Gateway Boulevard – often snakes around the building.



Funky Latin and African tunes greet customers, who happily wait.



The chicken is legendary.