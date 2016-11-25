Edmonton grandmother speaks out about child welfare system after frustrating battle

An Edmonton woman is calling for changes to the child welfare system after a months-long fight to regain custody of her three-year-old granddaughter.

Rachel, whose name Metro is changing to protect her granddaughter’s identity, says she fought for months and went to court to get the toddler back from a government foster home.

“I can see why children get lost in the children’s services system. I can see why now,” she said.

“If you don’t have the stubbornness to fight them – at one point I was ready to give up, I will be honest with you, because I was having so many problems.”

Rachel lived with Sarah, who's her daughter and also mother of Rachel's granddaughter, who Metro will call Michelle.

Rachel says she initially called Child Protective Services because Sarah was addicted to meth, neglecting Michelle, and periodically taking the toddler to live with friends or boyfriends.

“There were quite a few frightful situations where I went and picked my granddaughter up and couldn’t believe the condition that she was in,” Rachel said.

“It’s not something I wanted to do, but at the same time my granddaughter was suffering at the hands of my daughter in the drug world.”

But instead of following up, Rachel says child protection workers signed an agreement with Sarah to have Michelle taken to a foster home in Ardrossan, and took her on June 6.

When Rachel called the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate the next day, she says her concerns were not addressed.

Wherever she turned within the child intervention system, she says she felt ignored.

“They treated me like I was the meth head, and not the person that’s been sober and clean for 10 years, not the person that’s had a stable home for 10 years,” she said.

Rachel had to fight for rare visits with Michelle, with help from Métis Child and Family Services.

She knew little about the family caring for her granddaughter, and was worried Michelle was missing love and affection, as well as indigenous cultural experiences.

“She missed out on round dances, she missed out on powwows, she missed out on morning smudges,” Rachel said.

Rachel finally got a court date in November after finding a lawyer through Legal Aid.

A judge awarded joint guardianship to her and Michelle’s father, who lives in Good Fish Lake.

Rachel reached out to Metro after reading about the tragic story of four-year-old Serenity, who died while in kinship care after suffering severe physical abuse.

“There needs to be changes, bad, because our children have no voice and they’re the ones that are suffering,” Rachel said.