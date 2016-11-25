Edmonton tech firm hoping to tap into medical marijuana market

An Edmonton-based company is hoping to harness its technical expertise to tap into the burgeoning medical marijuana market.

Radient Technologies Inc. has applied for a federal license to use its unique microwave-based extraction system for the medical marijuana industry.

Currently, the company uses microwaves for natural product extraction for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, food and beverage, cosmetics and tobacco.

If the company secures the license, it hopes to use the same technology to extract cannabinoids – a marijuana extract that gives users the sensation of being 'high' – to meet changing government regulations and for quality control.

Radient specializes in producing extracts from natural material and can benefit licensed medical marijuana producers, said CEO Denis Taschuk.

“The real challenge for the industry going forward is scalability,” he said. “We fit into this as that bridge between the distributor to the patients and the licensed producer.”

With the pending legalization of marijuana in 2017, demand for higher-quality product is only going to increase, he said.

“Social stigma aside, this is a really interesting plant, or family of plants, to be working with.”

With their one-of-a-kind technology, Taschuk said, Radient will also be able to help producers and physicians regulate dosage through the extraction process.

“We do have relevance to the community, in terms of being able to help diversify the economy, help channel young engineers and young chemists and botanists into a whole different area of work other than traditional farming or traditional oil and gas.”