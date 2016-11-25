Pregnant woman struck by driver forced to have emergency C-section

A mother forced to have an emergency C-section after she was struck by the driver of an SUV remains in serious condition in an Edmonton hospital.



Police say the 25-year-old woman was 36 weeks pregnant when she was struck by someone driving a Toyota Highlander SUV Thursday evening around 6 p.m., in a marked crosswalk near 114 Street and Kingsway Avenue.

Paramedics treated her on scene and rushed her to hospital where she underwent "various surgeries" including an emergency C-section to save her baby, according to a press release from police.



The baby girl was born healthy that evening.



Police continue to investigate, but they say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision. No charges have been laid at this time against the 57-year-old female driver of the SUV.