Police in Edmonton say 13-year-old girl died after bus hit her and kept going

EDMONTON — A 13-year-old girl has died in Edmonton after police say she was struck in a crosswalk by a city bus that kept on going.

Police say the girl was crossing the street at an intersection in the city's northwest on Saturday evening when the bus made a left turn across the crosswalk.

They say she was dragged a short distance, and the bus didn't stop.

Police say they don't think the bus driver was aware of the collision.

"On behalf of the City of Edmonton, we offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young pedestrian involved in a fatal collision last night," Linda Cochrane, city manager, and Doug Jones, deputy city manager of city operations, said in a news release on Sunday.

"This is a tragic event for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them."

Police say they're still investigating the death, but speed and alcohol aren't believed to have been factors.

Last month, a union representing bus drivers said an Edmonton senior's death may have been due to a blind spot in the vehicle.

The Amalgamated Transit Union International said manufacturers' poorly chosen mirrors and side windows can result in drivers not seeing pedestrians as the bus is turning.

The woman, who was in her 80s, died October 4 when police said she was hit by a bus making a left turn while she was in a marked crosswalk.

The driver has since been charged.

The city said its staff will continue to work with police on the investigation into the girl's death. It said the city will also launch a "full operational review" to reduce the risk of another tragedy.

The union says one person is hit by a bus every 10 days in North America.