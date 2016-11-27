Teenage girl dead after ETS driver hits her in marked crosswalk

Police are investigating after an Edmonton Transit driver struck and killed a 13-year-old pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Saturday evening and then drove away from the scene.

The teenage girl was walking in a marked crosswalk at 137 Avenue and 40 Street early on Saturday evening when the driver struck her and then dragged her a "short distance," according to a police statement.

Emergency crews discovered the girl and pronounced her dead on the scene.

Police said the ETS bus driver was making a left-hand turn and said they "believe the ETS bus [driver] unknowingly struck the pedestrian; the bus [driver] did not stop and wait at the scene following the collision..."

Police found the bus involved at Coliseum station hours after the collision.

In October, an ETS bus driver also making a left-hand turn struck and killed an 83-year-old woman in a marked crosswalk.

Police eventually charged the 42-year-old ETS driver in that case.



Police said in this most recent incident of an ETS driver striking and killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk that alcohol and speed are not believed to be a factor.

In October, the head of Edmonton's transit union, which represents its drivers, said bus design could be a factor in incidents where drivers strick and kill pedestrians.