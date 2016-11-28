News / Edmonton

Alberta now on track for $10.8 billion deficit, but 25,000 jobs added

EDMONTON — Alberta's fiscal outlook for this year is a tiny bit better, but still billions of dollars in the red.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the estimated deficit for this year has been revised to $10.8 billion, slightly lower than the $10.9 billion forecast three months ago.

The government says various factors were involved in the $78 million change.

Ceci made the announcement in the second-quarter update for the 2016-17 budget.

He says there are signs that Alberta's economy is turning around.

The finance minister says the province added 25,000 jobs in the last three months and manufacturing shipments have increased.

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Edmonton Views