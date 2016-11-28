Alberta now on track for $10.8 billion deficit, but 25,000 jobs added
A
A
Share via Email
EDMONTON — Alberta's fiscal outlook for this year is a tiny bit better, but still billions of dollars in the red.
Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the estimated deficit for this year has been revised to $10.8 billion, slightly lower than the $10.9 billion forecast three months ago.
The government says various factors were involved in the $78 million change.
Ceci made the announcement in the second-quarter update for the 2016-17 budget.
He says there are signs that Alberta's economy is turning around.
The finance minister says the province added 25,000 jobs in the last three months and manufacturing shipments have increased.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly has probation period extended in Charlottetown
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union to talk job action options with members this week
-
'Significant' snow possible for Halifax from mid-week storm: Environment Canada
-
Uproar closes Japanese skating rink that had 5,000 fish frozen in ice
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass
An open letter to Derek Fildebrandt from a thin-skinned woman