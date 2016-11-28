Alberta now on track for $10.8 billion deficit, but 25,000 jobs added

EDMONTON — Alberta's fiscal outlook for this year is a tiny bit better, but still billions of dollars in the red.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the estimated deficit for this year has been revised to $10.8 billion, slightly lower than the $10.9 billion forecast three months ago.

The government says various factors were involved in the $78 million change.

Ceci made the announcement in the second-quarter update for the 2016-17 budget.

He says there are signs that Alberta's economy is turning around.