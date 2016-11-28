Edmonton's Downtown Business Association starts new chapter

The Downtown Business Association’s new executive director was not the first person who thought he should apply for the job.

Ian O’Donnell, who will take the reins on Dec. 8, said he looked into the position after prodding from friends.

“When it came up that Jim (Taylor) was retiring I immediately had a bunch of people e-mail and call me and say, 'You need to apply,'” O’Donnell said.

“The more I looked into it, it just really aligned with what I do already in terms of my volunteerism and board commitments. So it was sort of the next logical transition.”

O’Donnell is a project manager for Edmonton architecture firm Manasc Isaac and volunteers with the Downtown Edmonton Community League as well as other boards and committees.

He takes over the business association from Jim Taylor, who is retiring after 15 years.

O’Donnell says he will focus on giving downtown an inviting face – that means keeping it clean and well lit, building off the momentum of Rogers Place and new shops in the area, and nurturing a strong arts and cultural district.

He wants to make people aware that today’s downtown is not the downtown of 15 years ago.

“We’re in a bit of an implementation phase for the arena and other pieces of the LRT that’s coming in, so just making sure that we integrate all of these great projects together and really use them as a cohesive piece to make downtown attractive, inviting and inclusive,” O’Donnell said.