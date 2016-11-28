Edmonton elder aims to stand again with Standing Rock

Taz Bouchier was in Standing Rock earlier this month and ran healing ceremonies for protestors, both indigenous and non-indigenous, that often ended in tears.

“To be there in their time of need, I was overwhelmed initially with the amount of trauma that I was able to witness in the various people,” said Bouchier, an indigenous elder who was a social worker for several years in Edmonton.

“It was a quiet atmosphere but you could sense this low filtering of tension, wondering what was going to happen next.”

Boucher is now raising money to go back to Standing Rock, and says her work there is more important than ever.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe invited Boucher earlier this month to provide trauma counselling for the young people protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline that the North Dakota police have forcibly dispersed.

Protests against the pipeline started this spring, with the Sioux nation arguing a pipeline rupture could contaminate the Missouri river, the main water source for the community, and that its construction would interfere with several sacred burial sites.

But Boucher says providing trauma support is more urgent now, given the recent footage showing police spraying protestors with water cannons in sub-zero temperatures that has circulated online.

And she’s not the only member of the local community taking notice. Last week Chief Tony Alexis, of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in Alberta, condemned the response from North Dakota law enforcement.

"I am deeply disturbed with the mistreatment of our indigenous brothers and sisters who have the right and freedom for peaceful assembly," he said.

Boucher says there are lessons for Canada from this protest, especially as we again contemplate building pipelines through indigenous land.