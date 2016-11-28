Edmonton requests how to throw away exes and 'yo mamma'

Ever pined for an easier way to dispose of a dead moose, your ex-boyfriend or a certain unpopular politician whose name rhymes with chump?

City staff say they're happy residents have embraced WasteWise, their new waste disposal app (it's currently at more than 4,500 downloads and counting — but they’d like you to know they there are limits to their disposal capabilities.

So no, they won’t get rid of your ex-boyfriend.

The city launched WasteWise last month, allowing users to search a list of hundreds of items for information about how to dispose of each of them.

But users can also suggest other items not on the list that they need help getting rid of.

That's where the weirdness is coming through.

Erika Droessler, education programs supervisor for Edmonton's utility services and the person responsible for wading through those suggestions, says there’s a fair amount of oddity there.

“There have been some people suggesting some slightly silly items right from the beginning,” she said.

“But I’m glad people are having fun with it.”

Some of the stranger suggestions that aren't jokes are instead things people are genuinely at a loss over how to throw out: a smoke detector, silly string, a 10-pin bowling ball and mysteriously, “a sealed, unclean, unempty plastic bottle.”

“It just goes to show that Edmontonians just really want to do the right thing with them,” Droessler said.

She also tracks how many times each item is searched, which has shed some light on the items people are most confused about.

Currently in the lead is ‘pizza box,’ which has been searched for almost 1,000 times (just take out the liner and it’s completely recyclable, Droessler advise) followed by shredded paper and Styrofoam.