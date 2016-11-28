Proposed Alberta law calls for drivers of off-highway vehicles to wear helmets
EDMONTON — Alberta is introducing legislation that would require people to wear helmets when operating off-highway vehicles on public land.
The proposed law would apply to ATVs, snowmobiles, dirt bikes, four-wheel drive vehicles and other machines used for cross-country travel.
It would not apply to anyone using off-highway vehicles on private property, including for farm and ranch work, or on First Nations and Metis land.
Transportation Minister Brian Mason says such legislation would reduce unnecessary deaths and injuries from off-highway vehicle crashes.
The Injury Prevention Centre at the University of Alberta says 19 people are killed each year in the province while operating off-highway vehicles.
The centre says more than 1,000 children under 16 were injured in the province last year while riding on such machines.
