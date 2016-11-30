Boyle Street director 'baffled' by Homeless Count numbers

The executive director of an inner-city agency says Edmonton’s Homeless Count numbers don’t add up.

Julian Daly with Boyle Street Community Services says he is “baffled” by figures Homeward Trust released Tuesday showing a 24 per cent decrease in homelessness since 2014.

“They don’t reflect what we’re seeing and they don’t reflect any evidence, empirical or anecdotal, that we have about homelessness in the city,” Daly said.

“Anyone on the front line, anyone that has any experience working with homeless folk … knows that this cannot be accurate.”

Daly said he has actually seen a “significant increase” in homelessness.

He says there has been a dramatic increase of people using Boyle Street to pick up their mail, up from 1,600 in 2015 to 2,200 this year – all people who do not have a fixed address.

The number of people accessing Boyle Street’s drop-in for hot meals continues to grow as well, Daly says, adding he has heard the same things from executive directors of other agencies.

Daly says Boyle Street outreach teams have worked with 800 people living without homes in the river valley this year alone, which marks a 43 per cent increase – whereas the Homeless Count pegged the number of river valley dwellers at 30.

“There’s no doubt that there was massive undercounting in the river valley alone,” Daly said.

Daly said many people won’t admit to being homeless when approached by a stranger for a host of reasons, and some will deliberately makes themselves as “invisible” as possible on the day of the count.

Daly’s biggest concern with the numbers is that the Homeless Count numbers will lead to a reduction in crucial services and resources for people experiencing homelessness.