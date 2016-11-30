Watch: police release video of person believed to be handing out hateful flyers

Police have released a video of a man they believe may be linked to the recent appearance of anti-Muslim flyers.

After explicit posters calling for Islam to be banned started appearing in mailboxes in October and early November, Edmonton Police Service's Hate Crimes unit started an investigation into the Willful Promotion of Hatred, an offense under the criminal code.

Police said multiple people have seen the suspect, and have provided a consistent description of a "lone male."

They now have surveillance footage taken at a northside house in Evansdale on Oct 22.

Police have released the following description of the man and his attire: