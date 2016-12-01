Oil pipelines still better than rail for emissions: University of Alberta professor

In the wake of two new major pipelines projects getting federal approval, a professor at the University of Alberta is arguing that pipelines produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions than transporting oil by rail.



Engineering professor Amit Kumar used computer modeling to show that pipeline transportation, while controversial, produced between 61 and 77 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than rail.



Kumar also holds the NSERC/Cenovus/Alberta Innovates Associate Industrial Research Chair.



His team ran different scenarios, using both bitumen and synthetic crude, varying the distance travelled and the number of barrels to measure the output of greenhouse gases.



“We looked at a range of capacity, so all the way starting with a few thousand barrels to a million barrels. We wanted to look at how GHG emissions compare between pipeline and rail?”



What he found is that you don’t have to be transporting very many barrels—meaning more than about 50,000 barrels per day for bitumen—before pipelines becomes more efficient per unit.



They looked the emissions generated by building the railway or pipeline, plus emissions that happen during operation.



Kumar points out that Trans Mountain, one of the pipelines given the go ahead earlier this week, has a max capacity of 890,000 barrels per day.



He acknowledges that the construction of pipelines is often criticized by environmental groups, but argues that if oil is going to flow out of the province, it should be by pipeline.



“If Alberta has to expand and make the oil sands expand and increase their output, then predominantly we will export to the US or to western ports,” he said.



“If we’re expanding the capacity and if we have to transport this out of Alberta, then what would you choose? I would argue pipeline.”



Kumar’s results were published in the Journal of Environmental Science & Technology.



In addition to Trans Mountain, being built by Kinder Morgan, Ottawa has also given the green light to Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline.