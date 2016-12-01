Edmonton broadcaster wins indigenous journalism fellowship
John Murray will head to Winnipeg for 12 weeks to produce a full length TV documentary
An Edmonton-based journalist has won a new Canadian fellowship for indigenous investigative journalism.
Local radio host John Murray is the first winner of the Aboriginal Investigative Journalism Fellowship, run jointly by the Canadian Association of Journalists and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).
Murray produces a weekly radio program in Edmonton focusing on indigenous music and news, called Acimowin. It airs on CJSR.
Telling indigenous stories will be a great experience, Murray said.
“I just think APTN ... does incredible work, so to be selected to work with that team is phenomenal.”
As part of the fellowship, Murray will work with the APTN's investigative unit in Winnipeg over 12-weeks to produce a full-length TV documentary, which will air in spring 2017.
