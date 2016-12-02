Displaced MacDonald Lofts residents face long wait for housing

Capital Region Housing CEO Greg Dewling says the organization is ready to help residents who are soon to be displaced from MacDonald Lofts, despite Edmonton's larger challenges with affordable housing.

“We do have significant demand, ” Dewling said. “Demand has almost quadrupled in the last two-and-a-half to three years.”

In late November, Ice District — part of Katz Group — announced it will purchase MacDonald Lofts, a subsidized apartment building located beside Rogers Place.

Ice District said the 102-year-old building will likely have to be vacated for repairs and ongoing health issues. That means residents will have to find new digs.

Dewling said there are 5,000 families or about 20,000 people on the organization’s wait list for an affordable home.

“The majority of them are simply paying a significant portion of their income on rent,” he said. “A significant but smaller percentage are also living in vehicles or are on the street.”

But Dewling said there’s time to plan for the incoming MacDonald Lofts residents, adding the organization is looking at building and acquiring homes.

“We’re working on it, but we know we’re not going to keep up with demand that way, either,” he said, adding short-term rent subsidies could also help.

If residents have to move, Ice District has said it will work with the government and other social agencies to help them find safe and clean affordable housing.

Mayor Don Iveson said he would like to see affordable housing be included in re-development just north of Rogers Place.

“It will be difficult to find housing for them,” he said of the displaced residents.