Katz Group pushes for scaled back parking lot outside Rogers Place

The Katz Group is asking city council to approve its contentious gravel parking lot outside Rogers Place under new, scaled back conditions.

A proposal from the Katz Group, going to council Dec. 12, would shrink the lot and keep it open it for fewer years than originally planned. It also promises a donation of $150,000 to the Central McDougall Community League.

Last spring the Katz Group proposed that the vacant lot next to the arena be turned into a temporary parking lot, arguing the space was needed while their underground parkade was still under construction.

But the plan drew heavy criticism from residents and councillors who argued the land should be developed. Frustration grew when pay-for-parking machines started appearing on the lot without proper zoning or permits.

Now the Katz Group has walked back their original proposal, asking that the lot be open for three years, not 10. The size would also shrink to 600 staills from 800.

After that three-year period, Katz Group could be awarded one-year increments on operating the lot if it obtains a building permit and has begun construction on at least one mixed-use tower that’s at least 23 metres in height. Those one-year increments are capped at three years.

Chris Buyze, president of the Downtown Edmonton Community League, said reducing operations to three years is more acceptable.

However, he said the organization is conflicted because downtown parking lots on game-nights are largely empty.

“From a policy perspective, we’re opposed to any new non-accessory surface parking downtown,” he said. “But this is a different circumstance where you have such a large amenity drawing fans.”