City hoping to expand park and ride options in south-end

A city report on parking for a future transit hub in the south end notes that other municipalities will have to pay their share to build the city's infrastructure.



City administration is beginning the groundwork for parking lots in the in the area of Ellerslie Road and 127 Street, which is eventually expected to become a transportation hub after the Capital LRT Line is extended there from the current Century Park LRT station.



But while the city has secured $27-million to build a 1,200-stall park and ride lot at the site, a report heading to an urban planning committee meeting Wednesday notes that won't be enough.



Administration anticipates a lot of parking demand from residents outside Edmonton's city limits and wants to build 800 more — and have others pay.



“We're looking at unique ways to find the funding to get us from the 1,200 to 2,000 parking stalls,” said Rob Gibbard, a planning director at the city.



Administration will present a report at to discuss cost-sharing strategies to build the park and ride, and said neighbouring municipalities will step up to cost-share the added expense of building new stalls.



City administrators sent letters to the mayors of the Town of Beaumont, City of Leduc and Leduc Country on Oct. 12 to develop a collective funding strategy.



Since then, only a City of Leduc representative has responded to work with administration.



Gibbard said the initial 1,200 stalls should be operational by the end of 2019 and the additional 800 may not be built until the Capital Line extension is completed.