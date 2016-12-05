Say no to drugged driving: Edmonton police

Warnings about drunk driving are synonymous with the holiday season — but this year police are shifting their gaze to other intoxicants.



Const. Kathy Nelson, who runs the Edmonton Police Service Checkstop bus, said the province's opioid crisis and looming marijuana legalization are cause to ramp up awareness about the dangers of driving on drugs.



“That focus really needs to get to the forefront right now,” Nelson said.



“In Edmonton, our central nervous system depressants – so a lot of our anti-anxiety meds and our sedatives – are really on the forefront [of people discovered behind the wheel intoxicated], as well as fentanyl and narcotics.”



Police held a media event at Rogers Place Monday to demonstrate Ford’s Drugged Driving Suit, which simulates the effects of various drugs on motorists as part of a global education campaign.



Police have made 1,285 impaired driving arrests as of Dec. 1 this year, and issued 1,033 roadside suspensions.



Drugs have been a factor in more than a third of the 23 fatal collisions in 2016, according to EPS statistics.



Nelson said 40 to 50 per cent of impaired fatalities generally have a link to drugs, with many being a mixture of drugs and alcohol.



She said even prescribed doses of legal drugs like anti-anxiety meds can make driving unsafe, and it’s important to read the warnings on the package.



“When we get our pill bottle we have a very brief conversation with our pharmacist, we get a pamphlet – and we fail to read it and really understand what the warnings are,” she said.



Lately, Edmonton police are seeing more drivers impaired by opioids like Oxycodone and heroin who wind up “completely unconscious” behind the wheel.



Police often see drivers on stimulants like methamphetamines and cocaine, and “dissociate anaesthetics” like ketamine and MDMA, as well.