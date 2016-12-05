Former rodeo GM sues association for $950,000

The Canadian Finals Rodeo has been roped into another controversy.



The former general manager of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association – which produces CFR – has filed a $950,000 lawsuit against the association, alleging “high-handed and malicious” termination.



Dan Eddy was fired in July while the future of the CFR was being debated, after Edmonton withdrew its bid for the event for the first time in more than 40 years. Several directors left the board around the same time.



Eddy filed a statement of claim in late November, stating he moved to Edmonton from Nova Scotia to take the job in March 2015.



His claim notes he was “subjected to abusive conduct,” including demeaning written and verbal attacks from the board of directors, and “extremely intense” verbal and emotional abuse, including threats, from director Terry Cooke – who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.



His claim also alleges that Eddy was suspended in May while on doctor-ordered stress leave, and that he was fired “without advance notice and without cause” on or around July 26.



Eddy is suing for $346,000 that he said he is still owed under the employment agreement, as well as $500,000 for “high-handed and malicious” suspension and termination, and $100,000 in punitive damages.



None of the allegations have been proven in court and a statement of defence has not been filed.



The association signed a memorandum of understanding with Saskatoon Tourism to move the rodeo east, but backed out and struck a deal with Northlands to keep the event in Edmonton until at least 2018.



A spokesperson for the association told Metro in an e-mail that the CPRA is "unable to comment as this is a legal matter."