WHL Roundup: Babenko scores twice, red-hot Hurricanes beat Oil Kings 6-4

EDMONTON — Egor Babenko struck twice and Tyler Wong had a goal and two assists as the red-hot Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-4 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Zane Franklin, Jordy Bellerive and Giorgio Estephan also scored for the Hurricanes (14-11-4), who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Lane Bauer, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Tyler Robertson and Aaron Irving supplied the offence for the Oil Kings (13-14-2), who had their win streak snapped at three games.

Stuart Skinner earned the win in net as Patrick Dea took the loss.