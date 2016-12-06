Alberta making changes to Grade 9 and 12 math tests to address dropping scores

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is making changes to Grade 9 and 12 exams after scores released by the Programme for International Student Assessment showed math scores have been trending down the province.

Grade 9 students will now be doing a portion of their testing without a calculator while a written portion will be reinstated for the Grade 12 diploma exam.

The province says the changes will be in place by 2018.

Education Minister David Eggen says it's not about new math versus old math, it's about making sure children get the best education.

The government will also be offering teachers up to $2,000 to help cover tuition costs for courses designed to help them in the teaching of math.

At least $2 million of Alberta Education’s existing budget has been set aside to help cover the changes.