In Edmonton, Dutch tradition of 'Black Pete' sparks controversy

While one Edmonton bakery has sparked controversey by having 'Black Pete' be part of its Sinterklaas celebrations, at least one Edmonton church with Dutch connections has broken with tradition to avoid offending people.

Irene Apon said the annual party at Emmanuel Community Church went off without a hitch this year: Sinterklass, the equivalent of Santa, arrived, surrounded by three attendants dressed in orange, black and purple suits.

But Sinterklass’s traditional sidekick, Black Pete (or Zwarte Piet) was not there. Many say the character is akin to blackface.

The character sparked controversy in Edmonton this week, after Dutch Delicious bakery celebrated the holiday using the tradition.

According to tradition, Black Pete is a Moor from Spain, and is portrayed by people wearing blackface make-up, often with dark wigs and red lipstick.

Critics say that white performers using makeup to dress as black people is widely considered offensive in Canada.

Apon said her church has Dutch roots, which made the change difficult for some. But, she said, the church decided last year they could still have a fun party without the controversy.

“If we wanted to change the English Santa’s elves and portray them without pointy ears little kids wouldn’t know the difference,” she said. “The kids are just enjoying the Sinterklaas.”

Apon said the church decided to get rid of Black Pete last year.

While Apon said not everyone agrees that Black Pete is offensive, she added the church wanted to be sensitive to those who did.

She also said they wanted the new generation of kids to get to know Sinterklaas without the controversy.