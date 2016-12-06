Edmonton's Blatchford primed to move forward

Blatchford reached a milestone Tuesday, as councillors on the executive committee approved a plan that lets development restart.

The plan, which requires council approval Thursday, could see the city spend up to $19 million to start the first phase of the district energy system, which is planned to distribute energy to multiple buildings via heat from the sewer, ground or sun.

The $19 million would initially come from tax-supported debt, but Mayor Don Iveson said the city expects to recover those dollars through utility fees.

“It would only be an issue for the taxpayer is something goes catastrophically wrong,” he said. “We’re protected against all the risks. This is proven technology … the intent for this is to be self-funding.”

Council delayed Blatchford in May so that they could seek funding from the province and the federal government.

When complete it is expected to become home to 30,000 residents living in a community that uses nearly 100 per cent renewable energy.

In May, the city outlined capital proposals for the district energy system, which would cost between $100 and $200 million to completely build.

This new phased plan, however, lets the district system adapt to future technologies because it won't all be built at once, according to David Dodge, co-chair of the city’s energy transition advisory committee.

“The solutions we think are perfect today won’t be the same 10 years from now,” he said. “Now the process is to be flexible.”

But the committee also heard that up to five per cent of Blatchford could be home to off-the-grid houses, though it could be more or less depending on market demand.

Known as passive homes, the off-the-grid units are “super-insulated” and require 10 per cent of the energy of a normal house, Dodge said.

The city intends the District Energy Sharing System to be a public utility and it will conduct a screening process for a P3 model in terms of design, build, maintenance, finance and operations.