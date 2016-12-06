Edmonton police arrest hate crime suspect

Police have arrested a man suspected of committing a hate crime at an Edmonton LRT station.



On Nov. 8, a man allegedly approached two young women wearing hijabs, fashioned a noose in a rope he took from his pocket and said it was meant for them. Investigators said the man then sang O Canada in front of the women, who were waiting at the University of Alberta LRT station.



Police announced Tuesday they had a suspect in custody.



A hate crime charge is possible.



Many questioned why police reported the incident nearly a month later. But the University of Alberta contacted police about the incident weeks later, according to EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison.



“Immediately, within an hour, hate crimes was adding it to their list. They were investigating and interviewing the complainants,” he said.



Investigators released a still taken from a video at the station and asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect, believed to be in his 60s.



In September, a dozen racist posters targeting turban-wearing Sikhs were discovered on campus at the University of Alberta, including one at the university’s main library. The university removed the posters, which featured a picture of a Sikh man, profanity about turbans and a statement calling on people from third-world cultures to leave Canada.



In October, Edmonton police asked the public for help in finding those responsible for anti-Islam flyers dropped off in mailboxes in several city neighbourhoods.