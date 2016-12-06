Edmonton to develop weed-whacking plan for cracked sidewalks

Forget about breaking your momma’s back — you could trip on Edmonton’s some 125 kilometres-worth of cracked sidewalks.

That’s according to city report council heard on Monday, as Edmonton — for the first time — gears to developing a program that deals with vegetation growing in cracked sidewalks.

Even saplings have managed to sprout in sidewalk cracks, according to Chris Saunders, a management supervisor with the city’s parks and road services branch.

“If the crack is wide enough and the tree seed drops in, then a tree can grow in that spot,” he said. “And it’s happened.”

In fact, there are 438 kilometres of city sidewalks that have moderate or heavy vegetation growth, according to the report.

Saunders said such sidewalks can pose tripping hazards, depending on how lush the vegetation is.

Coun. Brian Anderson told council he's seen such tripping incidents, adding one was particularly gruesome.

The city currently has no weed control programs that targets vegetation in sidewalk cracks, so Edmonton has been looking to control the foliage with a new program.

Saunders said controlling vegetation protects sidewalks from cracking even further.

“The soil build up in the crack will increase the rate of the crack expanding,” he said. “The freeze-thaw cycle puts tremendous pressure on these cracks, and they just get wider and wider.”

In a trial conducted earlier this year, the city used herbicides, foamstream, a propane torch and a weed trimmer to control vegetation in cracked sidewalks.

Officials determined using herbicides was the cheapest method, but Saunders said the city can’t use chemicals in residential neighbourhoods.

Instead, the city found foamstream — a method that kills weeds with 90 degrees C water and foam — was the preferred method.

“It gave us equivalent to the chemical in terms of effectiveness,” he said.

As a result, foamstream will be coming to a sidewalk crack near you next summer — council voted administration use it next summer and report on their findings.

By the Numbers

292,000

The number of concrete panels in Edmonton that have some vegetation growing in cracks.

10

Over the course of three years, the city only received 10 complaints via 311 regarding vegetation growing in sidewalks.

2,600

Each year, the city responds to 2,600 complaints regarding sidewalk deficiencies.

5,000 km

There are about 5,000 kilometres of sidewalk panels in the city

$49.92