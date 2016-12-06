Edmonton to expand open data catalogue

The city’s open data manager says Edmontonians could see a new app next year that keeps them up to speed on which city roads have been cleared of snow.

Wendy Gnenz, branch manager with the open data unit, said the city will release more data next year, which will allow developers to build apps like the one described.

But the city’s next hurdle is to release all data linked to its 311 complaint service.

Councillors with the city’s executive committee discussed administration's open data efforts Tuesday, and heard some of barriers are with how staff enter numbers into computers.

For instance, the second-biggest complaint via 311 is un-ploughed roads, according to Gnenz.

But the biggest complaint, she said, were buses being late.

The city recently tackled that issue, partnering with app developer Transit — which used the city’s data — so that commuters could get real-time information on the location of their buses.

But not all has been rosy for citizens looking for information.

Troy Pavlek, who is running for council next year, said the city has been late on requests and is hardly communicating.

“I get no communication whatsoever on these requests I’ve made,” he said. “I have yet to ever receive (an automated reply) and I’ve submitted about 30 requests.”

Gnenz argued staff direct citizens to the province if data requests aren’t under the city’s jurisdiction, adding the vast majority of information is released.

Administration also plans to partner with Alberta Health Services on data that relates to people’s health.

Mayor Don Iveson suggested such information could be used to determine Edmonton’s health care needs.