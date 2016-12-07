Alberta government appoints third chief medical examiner since 2014

EDMONTON — Alberta has appointed a new chief medical examiner.

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim has been doing the job since July on an interim basis.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the appointment will maintain stability in the office.

Brooks-Lim is the third person to hold the position in recent years.

In 2015 the province appointed Dr. Jeffery Gofton to the job, but he resigned during the summer citing family reasons.