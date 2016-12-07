Homeless man's death sparks calls for south side shelter

Mark McGowan remembers Richard “Ricky” Jordahl dancing to his music when he busked along Whyte Avenue.

Despite protests from McGowan, he said Jordahl would often toss him a dollar before leaving — even though he was homeless and needed the money more.

A friend informed McGowan that Jordahl was found dead on Dec. 1, in the alley he usually slept in behind H2O Lounge on Whyte Avenue.

The cause of death is unknown, but community members believed Jordahl died from the cold.

His death has reignited calls for more comprehensive services on the south side for those experiencing homelessness.

Rylan Kafara, leader of the inner city recreation and wellness program at both Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre, said Jordahl's death is a “terrible tragedy.”

There are no overnight shelters on the south side, apart from the Youth Empowerment and Support Services shelter for teens, he said.

That makes it difficult for homeless people located away from the downtown core — and many can't cross the river because they run the risk of a $250 fine of getting on the LRT without a ticket, he said.

McGowan said Jordahl preferred staying away from downtown shelters because he feared gang activity north of the river.

“Unfortunately, just due to the circumstances, folks from the homeless community have found themselves in, it's not an uncommon occurrence,” Kafara said.

Edmonton Police Service did respond to inquiries from Metro about the cause and circumstances of Jordahl's death.

Area residents held a memorial service for him last week, remembering Jordahl as a selfless, smiling, cheerful man, McGowan said.

“He'd always bring a smile to your face, or he'd tell a joke or do something funny, or do a little dance and make you laugh,” he said. “He barely had anything and he'd still give.”

Although there are winter warming centres and drop-in agencies across the city, there is a need for more 24-hour shelters and affordable housing, Kafara added.