Edmonton's Northlands in crosshairs for transit-oriented development

A plan to repurpose Northlands sites is one step closer after a committee gave the go-ahead Wednesday to put it to a council vote.

“We need to come up with a smart, forward looking plan for this area that capitalizes on its strengths and re-envisions it for future generations,” said Erik Backstrom, a senior city planner of nodes and corridors, speaking of the plan.

Backstrom said it could build on the city’s transit oriented development goals for the area, which encourage people to take public transit.

Earlier this year, the city threw cold water on Northlands' plans, when it found the organization’s Vision 2020 plan didn’t meet market demands and wouldn't solve its financial woes.

Council then tasked administration to develop a plan to re-work the site, as Northlands' lease on the land doesn’t expire for more than two

decades.

The sites include the racetrack, horse barns and other lands.

For any development of the plan to officially go ahead, it will need to be approved at city council next week.

“This area, which has been a key celebration space in Edmonton for over 100 years, needs to continue to get better," Backstrom said. "We’ve got to improve upon it instead of letting it fall apart and get worse.”

Consultations with Northlands and the public will continue, Backstrom added.

The city also has some money to look at redesigning the Coliseum and Stadium LRT stations. Backstrom said such redesigns would help improve the area and make way for development.

He said planners hope to start work in 2017 and intend to present their plan to council near the end of 2018.