Promoter forging ahead with new Whyte Ave music venue

A beloved Whyte Avenue music venue that sat vacant for 18 months is back with a fresh look.



The Forge has taken over the 250-person capacity, second-floor facility previously occupied by Pawn Shop Live on 105 Street and 82 Avenue.



Two shows are booked this weekend and a grand opening is slated for mid-January.



“The acoustic are great in there, the layout for the stage that was already there was great. It has the right feel to it,” said Forge owner and general manager Dale Weran.



Weran has been booking shows since 2014 through a promotions company also named The Forge. He’s dealt largely in hard rock and metal but has recently branched out into softer rock, hip hop and EDM.



He said he wants to keep bookings as varied as possible and is opening the room to all promoters.



The Forge team, made up of about a dozen people who all play in local bands, has been working on renovations since Oct. 1.



They plan to decorate the walls behind the bars with live photos of local bands, and a graffiti artist will brighten up the secondary bar – which will become a staffed merchandise booth.



The stage has also been lifted and expanded.



While the Pawn Shop was ultimately unable to keep up with rent, and despite the fact music venue Filthys recently shut down nearby, Weran is confident he can squeak by booking a variety of arts events on a regular weekly schedule.



“If I was to run the Forge Thursday, Friday, Saturday, there would be absolutely no way I’d be able to keep it afloat,” he said. “We have to do other things to make the rent viable and the cost viable.”