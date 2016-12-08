Employers need to chill on prescribed pot attitudes: patients

Employers need to start accepting medical cannabis in the workplace, proponents of the drug say.



Kait Shane, director of patient care with medical cannabis clinic Natural Health Services in Calgary, said while patient numbers are quickly growing, most keep their medical cannabis use secret at work for fear they will be fired, demoted or unfairly judged.



“It’s really outdated policies that some employers have in effect, including zero-tolerance policies, which are basically breaching human rights violations in that people can access medical prescribed medication as needed,” Shane said.



Indeed, some patients say they have already been fired.



A man in his twenties, who spoke with Metro on condition of anonymity, says he lost his Calgary construction job in October after a drug test, following a personal injury incident.



"Martin" started using medical cannabis a year ago for insomnia that would often keep him up past sunrise.



When he told his employer he was using the drug, he said he was fired and told to take a rehabilitation course if he wanted his job back.



“Going in, I never even knew that I wasn’t allowed to be a medical cannabis patient in my industry,” he said.



Shane said people have many misinformed ideas about cannabis use at work and she is pushing for employers to accept it like any other prescription medication.



“If you’re doing, for instance, a bit of THC at night because you have insomnia issues, it’s still going to show up in your bloodstream, but you’re not going to be impaired the next morning. In fact, you’ll be better off for having had a restful night’s sleep,” she said.



Many patients use cannabidiol (CBD) – which is not psychoactive – to treat ailments like arthritis, pain and anxiety that could hamper a patient’s ability to work if untreated.



While pharmaceutical painkillers can dull senses and memory, adverse effects can be mitigated with cannabis by developing a dosing regime suited to the patient's job.



Shane said the assumption that cannabis makes people unfit for work is plain wrong.



Patients she sees at Natural Health Services, which has clinics in Edmonton and Calgary, tend to be very concerned about not being impaired at work.



“The people that we see are not coming into it going, ‘Oh yay, I have a licence, now I can get high at work,’ ” she said.



“There’s no getting around it, it’s something that people are turning to more and more. It’s unavoidable that we’re just going to have to look at ways of helping people know that they are safe to disclose at work, so that if there is any chance of impairment then everybody can deal with it.”