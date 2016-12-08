Edmonton man facing charges for allegedly flying drone in downtown area

EDMONTON — For the first time, Edmonton police have charged a man with allegedly misusing a drone.

Back in September, police say a constable who is trained to operate a drone noticed one being flown around downtown Edmonton.

The drone — also called an unmanned aerial vehicle — was seen being flown over buildings, roadways, a transit station and the city's new Rogers Place arena.

It's also alleged the drone was being flown too close to a heliport at a downtown-area hospital.

Bennett Alexander Hojka, 23, is charged under a municipal bylaw and the Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Const. Binoy Prabhu says people who buy drones or get them as gifts at Christmas need to know the rules.

They can't be operated any closer than nine kilometres from airports or helipads, or near large groups of people such as sporting events and concerts.