Edmonton organizations pitch council for funding

Budget deliberations heated up at city council Thursday, with organizations going to bat for a share of the money the city can set aside for new programs.

Representing causes from arts to ending poverty, almost a dozen groups went before Council to make their pitch for funding.

Council’s decision will be tough — it only has $5 million to work with, which is nowhere near the $11 million that would be required to green light every fuding package.

Complicating things further, is the fact that money could also go towards reducing the proposed 3.1 per cent tax hike.

To give a sense of the task facing councillors, Metro breaks down the organizations’ sales pitches, and why they think funding their program would go a long way in improving Edmonton.

Who makes the cut will be decided Friday.

Art Gallery of Alberta - $250,000

The AGA is asking for $250,000 to offer free admission to their exhibits to everyone. The gallery has seen a major spike in visitation when it’s waived fees for special events in the past. Catherine Crowstone, with the Edmonton Arts Council, argued everyone in the city deserves to be able to afford to visit the gallery. She said if the gallery can attract more visitors, they’ll be more sustainable in future.

New “out-of-the-box” museum - $280,000

The Edmonton Heritage Council came back this year asking for $280,000 to launch a city museum that wouldn’t actually be in a physical building. Beth Sanders, vice chair with the Heritage Council, said organizers would offer tours, lectures and screenings across the city. The new museum would push the boundaries about a museum is, she said, and explore more than just the “white male” lens. She adds it could delve into truth and reconciliation, and the perspectives of newcomers. Sanders said heritage council would have to back off the idea if council says no.

End Poverty Edmonton - $1.7 million

The anti-poverty initiative is requesting $1.7 million for 2017 and an additional $1.2 million in 2018. The funds would go to a variety of projects, all aimed at boosting 10,000 people out of poverty in the next five years — something that would have a huge benefit for the city, according to End Poverty's Jane Alexander.

River Valley Aliance - $70,000