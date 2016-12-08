Albertans pay more for dentists; government review finds; fee guide on the way

EDMONTON — A government review has found that Albertans are paying more than other Canadians to go to the dentist, but the province is stopping short of regulating fees.

Instead, the NDP government says it will work with dentists to develop a fee guide to allow patients to shop around for services.

The review found that the average costs of nearly 50 procedures are 44 per cent higher in Alberta than in British Columbia, 38 per cent more than in Saskatchewan and 25 per cent more than in Ontario.

It does cost more for dentists to operate in Alberta.

The review says hygenists are paid up to $18 an hour more than in the rest of the country and assistants are paid up to $10 an hour more.