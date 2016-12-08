Sabir rejects calls for resignation

Alberta’s embattled Human Services minister says he is “absolutely” doing a good job, amid criticisms that he hampered a probe into the violent death of a child in government care.



Irfan Sabir is also rejecting calls from the opposition that he resign his post, saying he is committed to fixing a system that has been broken for years.



Sabir’s department has been under fire in recent weeks for its handling of the death of a four-year old girl named Serenity, who was in government-appointed kinship care when she died two years ago, showing signs of malnourishment and severe physical and sexual abuse.



He unveiled plans Thursday for a ministerial panel on child intervention that will start making recommendations in six to eight weeks.



“Serenity’s family deserves answers and Serenity deserves justice,” Sabir said.



“I am not here to assign blame anywhere, I am here to talk about the solution.”



But opposition parties insisted blame should be doled out and should fall squarely on the minister.



“It’s irresponsible and it’s unbelievable to think that no one in this government at any time over the past month picked up the phone and asked what they needed to do to speed up the investigation into the death of Serenity,” said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.



The PC Party was in power at the time of Serenity’s death in 2014.



Sabir and Alberta RCMP both say an internal report on Serenity’s case was delivered two working days after the police asked for it in late November, but that technical problems delayed the computer file from being opened until this week.



PC Leader Ric McIver called for a public inquiry as well as Sabir’s resignation.



“If there is no blame, there is no justice,” he said.